Trios Health names interim leader

KENNEWICK, WA - The Kennewick Public Hospital Board of Commissioners has appointed hospital operations veteran Mark Armstrong to the position of interim chief executive officer. Effective February 1, Armstrong succeeds Craig Cudworth, who served as the hospital's chief restructuring officer for the last year. Armstrong will serve in the role until a new interim CEO is identified.

Armstrong, an employee of Quorum Health Resources, has worked with Trios Health since 2016 when the KPHD board hired the firm to provide analysis of the health system's finances, operations, and management. Armstrong brings more than 23 years of industry experience to the position, having served in roles of chief executive officer, chief operating officer, chief financial officer, and chief restructuring officer for a variety of healthcare provider organizations. He's managed and led the day-to-day operational financial, and outcomes performance of acute and ambulatory hospital services, large provider organizations, skilled nursing facilities and long-term acute care programs.

"Mark brings a wealth of relevant experience that will help Trios hardwire the improvements already in progress and provide continuity as we continue working through the bankruptcy process," said Marvin Kinney, board president. "We appreciate his willingness to step in at this critical time and look forward to his leadership as we return the organization to financial health."