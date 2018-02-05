While one Ridge evacuee finds a new home, uncertainty looms for others

UNION GAP, WA - Several Rattlesnake Ridge evacuees are hoping for the best while facing the worst. Their five-week hotel stay is coming to an end in just a few days.

We spoke with two of the evacuees and are happy to say that one of them has found their next home. Meanwhile, many of the other evacuees remain unsure of what their next move is.

The evacuees' five-week hotel stay paid by Colombia Asphalt ends on February 12.

Evacuees attended a meeting last week where Emergency Management informed them they could return to their homes alongside Thorp Road because they are no longer in a level three evacuation; it is now a level one.

Adela Ramirez is glad she does not have to return, and says that if it wasn't for her looking for a place, she would be stuck like the rest of her neighbors.

"The agencies helping us told us they were going to put us on the list, but that list has all of the residents and you have to wait until it's your turn," Ramirez said.

Ramirez says she was able to find a place through friends and believes that if she would have waited for her turn, she would still be without a home.

During the meeting, the director of Emergency Management informed residents that if they returned to their homes and a stage level three evacuation was to again be implemented, they may not receive another paid hotel stay by Colombia Asphalt.

Emergency Management is not aware if Colombia is paying the landlord rent for the month of January, and suggests that if any residents are worried about this issue, they should seek help from Northwest Justice Project.