WSDOT conducts study on high speed rail across WA

WASHINGTON - A study on a high speed rail has been done by the Washington State Department of Transportation. The route would be from Seattle to Spokane, with local stops.

The study began in December because business and government leaders want to find a way to improve the connections between Vancouver, Seattle, and Portland.

Included in the study is the east to west route, which would leave from Tukwila and would travel along to Ellensburg, Yakima, Tri-Cities, and Spokane.

We asked you on our Facebook page what you thought about this study and most of you had mixed reviews, with about half for and half against.

"Certainly, the information on the east-west route was encouraging, but that would likely still be years away and would require dedicated funding for specifically that route," said Barbara LaBoe, WSDOT Spokeswoman. "So while it's encouraging, I don't want to lay the expectation that next year the trains are going to be running there. It would require some dedicated funding and more studies."

The results showed that a route between the east to west corridor has the potential to add between 15 to 25 percent network ridership overall, however it would require public subsidies through at least 2035 because it will not be able to self-sustain itself on ticket passengers alone.

The governor has requested another $3.6 million for follow-up studies from the Legislature.