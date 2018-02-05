Workshops available for parents to help their kids prepare for kindergarten

TRI-CTIES, WA - Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland School Districts are all offering parents a chance to attend workshops that will give them the necessary tools to prepare their kids for kindergarten.

The Ready For Kindergarten program is a national program that began in Kennewick 14 years ago. The program provides free workshops for parents who have kids from ages birth to 5.

The workshops give parents the necessary tools to help their children take those first steps to be ready for kindergarten. The sessions will focus in the area of language and literacy, math and reasoning, and social and emotional.

"As we try to help saturate our community with different resources to help prepare kids for kindergarten, this is one of the initiatives that we're focusing on to do that," said Kristi Docken, Director of Special Services and Early Intervention. "Targeting our parents and giving them the tools and resources to help them as they work with their kids at home."

Pasco School District is hosting its first winter workshop session tonight at Barbara McClintock STEM Elementary School at 6:30 p.m. It is recommended for parents who are new to the program to also attend the 6 p.m. orientation session.

Childcare will also be offered during the time of the sessions for any parent who has to bring their child with them.

"One of my favorite things is to watch parents coming out of the workshops, their faces are lit up and again really empowered," said Sara Schwan, Executive Director of the Children's Reading Foundation. "Like I've said before; parents really want the best for their children, they just don't always know what it is and these are a great way to really empower parents and give them tools and information and set them on their way to go have great learning moments at home."

The last session for winter workshops will be on February 17. Parents who are interested in the program can go online to www.readyforkindergarten.org. Enter your zip code and register for the workshop closest to you. Workshops are also available in Yakima.