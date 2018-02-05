Boys & Girls Club found not responsible for waxing children's eyebrows

Boys & Girls Club found not responsible for waxing children's eyebrowsPosted: Updated:
Missing Person Monica Lee Patino Has Been Found
Pasco Police are looking for a missing 45-year-old woman by the name of Monica Lee Patino.More >>
Dive Rescue search called off for missing Hanford High School student
Columbia Basin Dive Rescue is searching for an 18-year-old man who did not resurface after jumping into the river with friends off the railroad bridge near SR-240.More >>
Late motorcyclist's father thanks coffee community for its generous support
The father of the young man who died in a motorcycle accident on Steptoe Street last week is undoubtedly grateful for his supportive community.More >>
What to do in a wrong-way driver situation
It's one of the most terrifying sights a driver can imagine: you're headed down the highway and suddenly a vehicle is heading right towards you.More >>
Memorial Day ceremony at Sunset Gardens in Richland
Joined by Representative Dan Newhouse, Tri-Citians banded together to honor our area's fallen servicemen and women during a ceremony at Richland's Sunset Gardens.More >>
Body run over by tractor in Benton County; deputies investigating
Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating after a man called just before 9 a.m. Monday morning reporting his tractor had just run over a body.More >>
9 years later, woman speaks of losing veteran son at Memorial Day ceremony
While at the Memorial Day event in Pasco on Monday, May 28, we got the chance to talk to one woman with the Wounded Warrior Project who lost her son after battling a war injury for two years.More >>
KPD investigating overnight shooting
It happened about 2:30 Tuesday morning on South Reed street near West 3rd avenue.More >>
Richland PD investigating after man stabs roommate in leg
Monday, May 28 at about 10:30 a.m., Richland Police officers responded to a disturbance in the 800 block of Davenport.More >>
55-year-old man dead after I-182 wrong-way DUI collision
A 55-year-old Yakima man is dead after a wrong way driver on I-182 struck his vehicle head-on around 7 a.m. on Monday, May 28.More >>
