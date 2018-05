Boys & Girls Club found not responsible for waxing children's eyebrows

4-23-18 UPDATE:

PASCO, WA - Last week, the formal investigation about an alleged eyebrow waxing at a Pasco daycare ended.

After an uproar that made national headlines, the investigation into the alleged incident at a Boys & Girls Club-run daycare at CBC came to a quiet conclusion.

Following the alleged incident on February 2, both the Washington State Department of Early Learning - which is the licensing agency for all childcare centers - and Child Protective Services launched separate investigations, looking into the claims of both mothers who said their children were given eyebrow waxes during daycare.

Neither the DEL nor CPS found any evidence of alleged abuse.

In a statement, Brian Ace, Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties, said:

"Our staff and organization has as its primary concern the safety and well-being of the young people it serves. We have withheld comment to support the investigation process. We are happy that investigation is complete and that the findings were not valid. The Boys & Girls Club has always been committed to providing quality and professional care in the past, and remains so now and into the future."

We had the chance to speak with one of the mothers, Alyssa Salgado, today, and she says she's extremely upset at the outcome but refuses to be silenced. She says her intention has always been to protect her daughter and that all she wanted was an apology and for the organization to take accountability for their actions.

--------------------------

2-26-18 UPDATE:

PASCO, WA - The Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties released a statement regarding the two complaints from mothers saying a daycare waxed their children's eyebrows.

"On Friday, February 2, 2018, Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties received two complaints at our childcare center operated for the Pasco School District (PSD) at Columbia Basin College (CBC) in Pasco.

"The Boys and Girls Club takes these allegations seriously and immediately began an internal fact-finding. After conducting staff interviews, reviewing documentation and inspecting the physical environment, the Boys & Girls Club has found these accusations to be unsubstantiated.

"The Washington State Department of Early Learning (the licensing agency for childcare centers) continues to investigate the complaint with the full support and cooperation of the Boys & Girls Clubs.

"The Boys & Girls Club has as its primary concern the safety and well-being of the young people it serves. The organization does not tolerate illegal or inappropriate activity or behavior on the part of any staff member, volunteer or youth member.

"The Boys and Girls Club will withhold further comment on this case until the DEL investigation is completed."

--------------------------

2-6-18 UPDATE:

PASCO, WA - The two moms of the kids whose eyebrows were waxed by their daycare officially filed a police report today with the Pasco Police Department.

The daycare - a non-profit organization at Columbia Basin College - is licensed by the Washington State Department of Early Learning. The center has been licensed for less than a year, and has had no complaints filed against them...until this one.

We spoke with one of the mothers, Glenda Maria Cruz, who says she's been taking her son there since he was three months old, and something like this has never happened before.

"I actually checked in with some moms that I know and I told them to check your sons and they said nothing," Cruz said. "Just my son and her daughter are the only ones."

The employees at the center are trained professionals who have basic health and safety training and are mandatory reporters, which means if they suspect a child being abused or neglected, they are required by law to report it.

The Boys & Girls Club of Benton and Franklin Counties as well as the licensing agency are currently investigating these complaints.

--------------------------

2-5-18 ORIGINAL STORY:

PASCO, WA - Two moms are seeking answers after they say a daycare waxed their children's eyebrows.

As a student and a mom, Alyssa Salgado thought dropping her daughter off at daycare would be like any other day.

"This is something that should not happen; that shouldn't cross your mind as a provider," Salgado said.

But after she picked her daughter up from the Columbia Basin Community College daycare, she noticed something out of the ordinary.

"She had a couple tears in her eyes," she said, also commenting on a red mark between the girl's eyebrows.

"It looked like somebody waxed her," she said. "You're a woman and I'm a woman. We get our stuff waxed, we know what it looks and feels like."

Then another mom called Salgado saying the same thing happened to her 2-year-old son at the same daycare. The moms called to complain, but were struck at how the daycare responded.

"She started laughing in our faces," said Glenda Maria Cruz, the 2-year-old boy's mom. "She said, 'what can I do about it, there's nothing I can do about it,' and I was like, 'well, you guys can have a meeting.'"

Salgado got the same response.

"She was like, 'I trust my staff,' and then she giggled. And I was like, 'that's my kid, I love my baby.'" Salgado said.

The following is a statement sent to us from the executive director of the Boys & Girls Club, saying:

"The Boys & Girls Club of Benton and Franklin Counties is investigating a parent complaint at our childcare center operated for the Pasco School District at Columbia Basin College.

"In addition, the Washington State Department of Early Learning, the licensing agency for childcare centers, will be doing its own investigation beginning Monday at the childcare center.

"The Boys & Girls Club takes these allegations seriously and will work to support the investigation process. The Boys & Girls Club is committed to operating safe and supportive programs to serve the youth of our community, and has been recognized for providing quality programs serving youth of all ages."

The moms also told us today that they are taking legal advice, but really hope this doesn't happen to another child.