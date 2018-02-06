Boardman man dead after single vehicle rollover crash on I-84

UMATILLA COUNTY, OR - On February 5, 2018, at approximately 8:40 p.m., troopers from the Pendleton area command investigated a single vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 84 near milepost 181, in Umatilla County.

The preliminary investigation determined that a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer (SUV), operated by 48-year-old Ever Moreno Lerma from Boardman was eastbound on Interstate 84 when for an unknown reason left the roadway, rolling several times. When emergency personnel arrived on scene, the SUV was fully engulfed in flames. Moreno Lerma was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased on scene by medical personnel.

The eastbound "B" lane was closed for approximately 3 hours while OSP investigated the crash. Speed is believed to be a contributing factor and it was determined that Moreno Lerma was not wearing his seat belt.

The Oregon State Police was assisted by the Umatilla County Fire District 1, the Baker City Police Department, the Idaho State Police, the Boardman Police Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation.