Hansen Park improvements underway in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, WA – Exciting improvements at the existing 25-acre Hansen Park site are now underway! Improvements include two picnic shelters, restroom, 4,210 linear feet of asphalt path, benches, trash receptacles, parking lot, street lights, water lines, irrigation, sewer service, community vegetable garden and a community heritage garden. Estimated completion date for the entire project is end of July, 2018.

The City is excited about this project and partnership with the State of Washington Recreation Conservation Office. The amenities being added were prioritized based on community outreach and feedback.

Visitors to the park are asked to be aware of the identified work zones and to please stay clear of work areas for their safety and the safety of the project workers.

Portions of the project will also include community volunteers. Those interested in volunteering can go to www.go2kennewick.com/543/Volunteer-Opportunities for more information.