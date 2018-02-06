Free Art of Meditation Workshop

Event Location: 915 W 2nd Ave, Suite 7, Spokane, WA 99201

Event Date: 2/22/2018

Time of the Event: 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Return to your natural state of being with this simple technique that first quiets the mind and then frees it to begin to explore deeper levels of consciousness. Develop an ongoing practice and bring your authentic self out to play. This is a part of the Intentional human Project small group change series. RSVP here: www.intentionalhypnosis.com/upcoming-workshops-and-events.html