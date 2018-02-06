Walla Walla PD investigating multiple vehicle high speed collisionPosted: Updated:
Sudden flooding in Milton-Freewater leaves families submerged in stress
Some people living near Milton-Freewater are seeing a lot more of the Walla Walla River than they would like to.More >>
KPD looking for suspect after several burglary attempts
There's been several burglary attempts in the Canyon Lakes neighborhood in Kennewick over the past few months.More >>
Two moms file police report after daycare waxes their children's eyebrows
Two moms are seeking answers after they say a daycare waxed their children's eyebrows.More >>
Walla Walla PD investigating multiple vehicle high speed collision
The Walla Walla Police Department is investigating a collision involving multiple vehicles and injuries.More >>
Hansen Park improvements underway in Kennewick
Exciting improvements at the existing 25-acre Hansen Park site are now underway!More >>
Boardman man dead after single vehicle rollover crash on I-84
On February 5, 2018, at approximately 8:40 p.m., troopers from the Pendleton area command investigated a single vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 84 near milepost 181, in Umatilla County.More >>
Workshops available for parents to help their kids prepare for kindergarten
Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland School Districts are all offering parents a chance to attend workshops that will give them the necessary tools to prepare their kids for kindergarten.More >>
Trios Health names interim leader
The Kennewick Public Hospital Board of Commissioners has appointed hospital operations veteran Mark Armstrong to the position of interim chief executive officer.More >>
Tri-Cities Airport's Boardings Report for 2017
After struggling with flight cancellations from the worst winter in decades and loss of flights from an industry wide pilot shortage, Tri-Cities Airport 2017 passenger counts managed to remain flat for the year.More >>
One man missing and believed injured after Moses Lake area shooting
A Moses Lake is missing and believed injured after a Sunday afternoon shooting north of Moses Lake, and investigators are asking the public for help finding him.More >>
