Walla Walla PD investigating multiple vehicle high speed collision

WALLA WALLA, WA - The Walla Walla Police Department is investigating a collision involving multiple vehicles and injuries.

The collision happened at 9th Avenue and Rose Street at 9:23 p.m. on February 5.

The vehicle suspected of causing the collision was driven by 20-year-old Miguel Cortez of College Place. Cortez was traveling west on Rose at a high rate of speed according to witnesses. He attempted to navigate between two vehicles, striking one of them before impacting the rear of a Valley Transit vehicle. Cortez's vehicle then crossed the median, striking another vehicle traveling eastbound.

Cortez was injured in the collision as well as a female passenger in his vehicle. The driver of the Valley Transit vehicle said he had a possible injury.

The last information provided to police regarding injuries showed that Cortez was flown to Seattle for treatment and his female passenger was being treated at Providence St. Mary Medical in Walla Walla.

The Washington State Patrol is assisting in the investigation. Additional details will be provided as the investigation continues.