Yakima central plaza
Ridge evacuee finds new home
Wapato Les Schwab shooting
Residents won't return home after lifted evacuation
1-31-18 briefing part 2
Criminals steal truck after crashing car in ditch, then crash truck in ditch
New information is in on a brief police chase in Moxee this morning after two suspects crash not one, but two cars.More >>
Health centers unite and wear red to support funding reinstatement
Nationwide, community health centers are waiting on Congress to reinstate their funding.More >>
Yakima City Council meets to discuss central plaza project
Construction of the Yakima Central Plaza is still months away, but the City Council is getting closer to starting the controversial project.More >>
Northwest Harvest receives large donation of beef
Washington Beef LLC, located in Toppenish, WA , is donating 10,000 pounds of ground beef and over 9,000 pounds of beef patties to Northwest Harvest's Yakima Distribution Center.More >>
Workshops available for parents to help their kids prepare for kindergarten
Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland School Districts are all offering parents a chance to attend workshops that will give them the necessary tools to prepare their kids for kindergarten.More >>
While one Ridge evacuee finds a new home, uncertainty looms for others
Several Rattlesnake Ridge evacuees are hoping for the best while facing the worst.More >>
Wapato man killed in Friday's shooting identified
Yakima County Sheriff's deputies are still investigating after a shooting in Wapato Friday afternoon.More >>
East Valley HS placed on temporary lock down for student situation
East Valley High School was placed on a precautionary lock down on Friday, February 2 around 11:25 a.m. as administrators investigated a student situation.More >>
Despite the lifted evacuations, families living near the ridge don't want to return home
It's been just over 24 hours since officials monitoring the landslide on Rattlesnake Ridge lifted Level 3 evacuations for those living along I-82.More >>
Rotary Club exceeds promise for new Yakima aquatic center
Local Rotary club officials announced today pledges have “far exceeded” their promise of over $2 million dollars for a new aquatic center in Yakima.More >>
