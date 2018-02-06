Northwest Harvest receives large donation of beef

YAKIMA, WA - Washington Beef LLC, located in Toppenish, WA , is donating 10,000 pounds of ground beef and over 9,000 pounds of beef patties to Northwest Harvest's Yakima Distribution Center.

"Washington Beef and its parent company Agri Beef believe in that age-old cattle country tradition of neighbors helping neighbors," stated Brad McDowell, President of Washington Beef LLC. "As a local employer and family-owned business, we feel we have both the privilege and responsibility to give back to the communities that have supported us along the way."

Knowing that high-quality protein is in short supply at local food banks, Washington Beef and its partners has helped provide over 2 million servings of beef over the past 6 years to those who need it most in Washington and Idaho.

Due to the large size of this donation, Northwest Harvest will be able to distribute the beef to a wide variety of community food banks and meal programs throughout Central and Eastern Washington. "Washington Beef has been a strong supporter to the community for many years, and we feel very fortunate to be on the receiving end of such a generous gift to those in need," said Northwest Harvest Community Engagement Manager, Sheri Bissell. "These types of partnerships with local farmers and ranchers are vital to the work we are doing."