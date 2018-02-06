KPD looking for suspect after several burglary attempts

KENNEWICK, WA - There's been several burglary attempts in the Canyon Lakes neighborhood in Kennewick over the past few months.

Today, we were able to get surveillance camera video of the suspect caught trying to enter a house in the neighborhood. The man tried to get into several others' houses all through the backyards from 3 to 5:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Police say all the victims did the right thing and had their doors locked so the suspect wasn't able to get in.

Kennewick Police posted pictures on their Facebook page and are asking the public for help identifying the man. If you have any information, call Kennewick Police at 628-0333.

Kennewick Police did not want to release any more information today as they say this is still an active investigation.