Criminals steal truck after crashing car in ditch, then crash truck in ditch

MOXEE, WA - New information is in on a brief police chase in Moxee this morning after two suspects crash not one, but two cars.

Both of the suspects who deputies say are in their 20's are sitting in jail tonight. They could be facing several charges when they make their preliminary appearance tomorrow in court.

The whole thing started just after 8:00 a.m. after calls started coming in about a car in a ditch off Birchfield Road. When YSO got to the scene, neighbors were pointing them in another direction and in a field they could see a black truck also stuck in a ditch.

They say the suspects stole that truck after they couldn't get the first car out of the ditch.

"Well, they drove through a hop field past a house and I think they thought there was a route out," said Chief Robert Udell, YSO Chief Criminal Deputy. "But they ended up in this very brush-ey field that had water and some ditches and berms in it. And it went nose down into a large hole."

Both suspects tried to take off on foot, but because they were in such heavy brush, they didn't get far.

But there was a very dangerous element to this for deputies. Turns out there was a handgun in the stolen truck, and police spent hours looking for it. They finally did find it in some thick mud, but only after bringing out a metal detector to find it.

Both suspects are being held on vehicle theft charges. They'll be in court tomorrow afternoon.