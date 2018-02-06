Criminals who crashed into a ditch twice make first court appearancePosted: Updated:
Yakima rapist arraignment postponed
Yakima central plaza
Ridge evacuee finds new home
Wapato Les Schwab shooting
Residents won't return home after lifted evacuation
Arraignment postponed for Yakima rapist
A 29-year-old man is sitting in the Yakima County Jail for rape charges in a case prosecutors are calling horrific. The victim in this case - a 12-year-old girl.More >>
Most prominent flu strain affecting our community
The flu continues to impact the lives of many nationwide, but did you know there are different strains of the flu?More >>
Criminals who crashed into a ditch twice make first court appearance
On Wednesday afternoon, the two men who Yakima Sheriff's deputies say crashed two vehicles in Moxee yesterday morning made their first court appearance.More >>
Health centers unite and wear red to support funding reinstatement
Nationwide, community health centers are waiting on Congress to reinstate their funding.More >>
Yakima City Council meets to discuss central plaza project
Construction of the Yakima Central Plaza is still months away, but the City Council is getting closer to starting the controversial project.More >>
Northwest Harvest receives large donation of beef
Washington Beef LLC, located in Toppenish, WA , is donating 10,000 pounds of ground beef and over 9,000 pounds of beef patties to Northwest Harvest's Yakima Distribution Center.More >>
Workshops available for parents to help their kids prepare for kindergarten
Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland School Districts are all offering parents a chance to attend workshops that will give them the necessary tools to prepare their kids for kindergarten.More >>
While one Ridge evacuee finds a new home, uncertainty looms for others
Several Rattlesnake Ridge evacuees are hoping for the best while facing the worst.More >>
Wapato man killed in Friday's shooting identified
Yakima County Sheriff's deputies are still investigating after a shooting in Wapato Friday afternoon.More >>
East Valley HS placed on temporary lock down for student situation
East Valley High School was placed on a precautionary lock down on Friday, February 2 around 11:25 a.m. as administrators investigated a student situation.More >>
