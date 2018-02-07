Major changes coming to Kennewick park

KENNEWICK- Visitors to Hansen Park in Kennewick can expect to see some major changes in the future.

Crews broke ground this week on upgrades for the 25-acre park.

Some of these improvements include more than 400 feet of new paths, two picnic shelters, a restroom, benches, parking lot and multiple gardens.

"One of the best things about this project is the amenities that will be added are those the community gave us feedback on through our outreach, so a lot of the things that the community wanted are going into this new development. there's also a volunteer component where there's going to be community members and partnerships helping us out," said Evelyn Lusignan with the City of Kennewick.

The project is partially funded by a grant from the state recreation conservation and the remainder coming from city funds, but the city will need the help of volunteers to make it all happen.

Anyone interested in helping out can sign up here.