Missing Spokane child found safe

UPDATE : Spokane Police say Ricky has been found and is safe.

SPOKANE- Spokane Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing child.
Ricky Eastabrooks was reported missing on Tuesday around 8 p.m. 
Ricky is 10-year-old, weighs 80 lbs and is about 4'2''. 
He was last seen in East Central Spokane. He was wearing a t-shirt and green shoes.  
If you see Ricky or know of his whereabouts, please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

