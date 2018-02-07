192 Benton County voters affected by state voter registration error

KENNEWICK, WA – Nearly 200 Benton County voters have been affected by the Washington State Department of Licensing (DOL) voter registration software malfunction, which prevented thousands of DOL customers from becoming registered to vote.

Nearly 7,000 applicants statewide were not registered to vote after they thought they had registered at the DOL. This issue has affected 192 Benton County voters, and the Benton County Auditor’s Office Elections Department has been working diligently to ensure that all those voters are registered and receive ballots for next week’s special election. Ballots for the special election are due by Tuesday, February 13.

The Washington Secretary of State is conducting additional analysis to ensure that all future DOL registration information is transferred correctly to ensure proper voter registration.

If any Benton County citizen chose to register to vote while visiting the Department of Licensing and has not yet received a ballot, they are asked to contact the Auditor’s Office to ensure they will be receiving a ballot. All Auditor’s Office locations are open to assist voters with this issue, and are open from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM.