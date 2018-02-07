Classroom Makeover: Congratulations, Mrs. Stott!

KENNEWICK, WA - Classroom Makeover strikes again: NBC Right Now and Kadlec representatives interrupted a staff meeting at Tri-Tech Skills Center to surprise Julie Stott. Mrs. Stott teaches the GRADS/teen parenting classes there.

Students earn three credits in her class for health, english and math. They also learn life skills in a hands-on setting.

Mrs. Stott has only been doing this for a few years now but she said it's her life's calling.



"They have chosen a different path," said Mrs. Stott. "I always tell them just because you're pregnant doesn't mean it's right, doesn't mean it's wrong - it's just a different path. Now, let's get you graduated so you can be successful. You want your child to know that you graduated because of them instead of I didn't graduate because of you."



Kadlec Regional Medical Center is donating $250 for Mrs. Stott's classroom. She said she'll use the money to buy clear plastic bins to better organize the piles of clothes donated for these young parents and their babies.



If you would like to nominate a teacher for a Classroom Makeover, click HERE.