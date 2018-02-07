Mattis addresses White House reporters about budget uncertainty

Mattis addresses White House reporters about budget uncertaintyPosted: Updated:
Keep a virtual eye on your home with the Ring app
Kennewick Police officers were able to get one step closer to finding an attempted burglar this week, thanks in part to some pretty cool technology.More >>
Dog recovering after being shot twice in the head
Friends taking a drive through the mountains outside of Pendleton found a dog that had been shot twice in the head.More >>
Classroom Makeover: Congratulations, Mrs. Stott!
Classroom Makeover strikes again: NBC Right Now and Kadlec representatives interrupted a staff meeting at Tri-Tech Skills Center to surprise Julie Stott.More >>
192 Benton County voters affected by state voter registration error
Nearly 200 Benton County voters have been affected by the Washington State Department of Licensing voter registration software malfunction, which prevented thousands of DOL customers from becoming registered to vote.More >>
Missing Spokane child found safe
SPOKANE- Spokane Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing child. Ricky Eastabrooks was reported missing on Tuesday around 8 p.m. Ricky is 10-year-old, weighs 80 lbs and is about 4'2''. He was last seen in East Central Spokane. He was wearing a t-shirt and green shoes. If you see Ricky or know of his whereabouts, please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.More >>
Major changes coming to Kennewick park
KENNEWICK- Visitors to Hansen Park in Kennewick can expect to see some major changes in the future. Crews broke ground this week on upgrades for the 25-acre park. Some of these improvements include more than 400 feet of new paths, two picnic shelters, a restroom, benches, parking lot and multiple gardens. "One of the best things about this project is the amenities that will be added are those the community gave us feedback on through our outreach, so ...More >>
Sudden flooding in Milton-Freewater leaves families submerged in stress
Some people living near Milton-Freewater are seeing a lot more of the Walla Walla River than they would like to.More >>
KPD looking for suspect after several burglary attempts
There's been several burglary attempts in the Canyon Lakes neighborhood in Kennewick over the past few months.More >>
Two moms file police report after daycare waxes their children's eyebrows
Two moms are seeking answers after they say a daycare waxed their children's eyebrows.More >>
Walla Walla PD investigating multiple vehicle high speed collision
The Walla Walla Police Department is investigating a collision involving multiple vehicles and injuries.More >>
