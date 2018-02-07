Most prominent flu strain affecting our community

YAKIMA, WA - The flu continues to impact the lives of many nationwide, but did you know there are different strains of the flu?

We often categorize the flu as just one virus, but in fact there are different types.

Nationwide, we continue to see a peak of the flu. Here in Washington state it has taken the lives of 132 people, 4 from Yakima County.

For different types of the flu: there is Type A and Type B, and within Type A there are two subcategories named H1N1 and H3N2. In Yakima County, people are predominantly experiencing cases of H3N2.

In Type B, there are also two subcategories called Yamagata and Victorian. Yakima Farm Workers Clinic says these two are rare in this area, but have been seen before.

They also explain how even though there are different types of the flu, they are all treated the same way.

"It's the same vaccine we use," said Victoria Larios, infection preventionist with Yakima Farm Workers Clinic. "The flu vaccine is always changing, that's why there is not just a one time and that is it; you have to get it every year because there are different strains that they are trying to protect you from."

Even though the flu continues to impact many, the Department of Health in Yakima says hospitals and clinics are not running low on TamiFlu, which is used to treat influenza.