Keep a virtual eye on your home with the Ring app

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police officers were able to get one step closer to finding an attempted burglar this week, thanks in part to some pretty cool technology. It's all a part of a smart security system called Ring.

Reporter Jaclyn Selesky spoke with one mom living in Canyon Lakes who says she feels much safer with her new app.

"So just over these past couple of days in our neighborhood there's been multiple attempted break-ins," said Jesica Loera.

Loera lives in Canyon Lakes, the neighborhood where KPD is investigating attempted burglaries from earlier this week. Despite the recent crimes, she feels safe.

"So we have four cameras," said Loera.

Her sense of security is thanks to her smart video doorbell system called Ring.

"If someone is a break-in or an attempted break-in, it comes up as a notification on the app and it actually shows you a picture or the video footage of the person that was trying to break in," said Loera.

Even the guys at Best Buy say people are becoming more and more interested in feeling safe, just with a click of their phone.

"We'll get people that will see the stories on the news or get anecdotal evidence from other people of things they've experienced," said Mitch Davis, General Manager at Best Buy. "They'll come in and that sometimes is the reason for change and the reason for looking into these devices."