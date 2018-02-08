CRIME STOPPERS: Ashlea A. Fraker - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

CRIME STOPPERS: Ashlea A. Fraker

Posted: Updated:

KENNEWICK & BURBANK, WA - Kennewick Police and Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers are looking for an Ashlea A. Fraker.

Fraker's last known residences have been in Kennewick and Burbank. She is 30 years old (DOB: 08-21-1987), Caucasian, 5'09", 220 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

She has a tattoo of cherry blossoms on her right leg, and a tattoo of a sun with a bird on her right arm.

Fraker's charges include Conditional Release violation Non Compliance of Court Order & Escape 2nd degree.

You can remain anonymous. If you have any information, call 800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org.

