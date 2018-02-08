Stanfield plant receives 3 odor violations in 5 days

2-8-18 ORIGINAL STORY:

STANFIELD, OR - The company running the dog food plant in Stanfield, 3D Idapro, was issued the following citations:

Cite #91676 Date of Violation 01/18/18 for City ORD#421-2017 Odoriferous Nuisances, Citation served on 01/31/18 to appear at Stanfield Municipal Court on 02/07/18

Cite #91293 Date of Violation 01/20/18 for City ORD#421-2017 Odoriferous Nuisances, Citation served on 01/23/18 to appear at Stanfield Municipal Court on 01/31/18

Cite #91677 Date of Violation 01/22/18 for City ORD#421-2017 Odoriferous Nuisances, Citation served on 01/31/18 to appear at Stanfield Municipal Court on 02/07/18

This story will be updated as we get more information.

For more on the Idapro plant, see the following story: