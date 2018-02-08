Stanfield plant receives 3 odor violations in 5 days - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Stanfield plant receives 3 odor violations in 5 days

Posted: Updated:

2-8-18 ORIGINAL STORY:

STANFIELD, OR - The company running the dog food plant in Stanfield, 3D Idapro, was issued the following citations:

Cite #91676 Date of Violation 01/18/18 for City ORD#421-2017 Odoriferous Nuisances, Citation served on 01/31/18 to appear at Stanfield Municipal Court on 02/07/18

Cite #91293 Date of Violation 01/20/18 for City ORD#421-2017 Odoriferous Nuisances, Citation served on 01/23/18 to appear at Stanfield Municipal Court on 01/31/18

Cite #91677 Date of Violation 01/22/18 for City ORD#421-2017 Odoriferous Nuisances, Citation served on 01/31/18 to appear at Stanfield Municipal Court on 02/07/18

This story will be updated as we get more information.

For more on the Idapro plant, see the following story: 

Solution underway for stench in Stanfield caused by dog food plant
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • Stanfield plant receives 3 odor violations in 5 days

    Stanfield plant receives 3 odor violations in 5 days

    Thursday, February 8 2018 4:55 PM EST2018-02-08 21:55:20 GMT

    The company running the dog food plant in Stanfield, 3D Idapro, was issued 3 odor citations.

    More >>

    The company running the dog food plant in Stanfield, 3D Idapro, was issued 3 odor citations.

    More >>

  • Kombucha bar in Kennewick boasts 30 flavors

    Kombucha bar in Kennewick boasts 30 flavors

    Thursday, February 8 2018 4:41 PM EST2018-02-08 21:41:32 GMT

    Today, annual sales of kombucha are at over $500 million and it's considered a growing trend that's likely to stick around. 

    More >>

    Today, annual sales of kombucha are at over $500 million and it's considered a growing trend that's likely to stick around. 

    More >>

  • Trophies featured at this year's H1 Unlimited annual Champion's Gala

    Trophies featured at this year's H1 Unlimited annual Champion's Gala

    Thursday, February 8 2018 4:17 PM EST2018-02-08 21:17:36 GMT

    Three hydroplane racing trophies are at the NBC Right Now studio on Thursday. NHL has the Stanley Cup. IndyCar has the Borg-Warner Trophy.  America’s Cup has the Auld Mug.  H1 Unlimited hydroplane racing has the Gold Cup.

    More >>

    Three hydroplane racing trophies are at the NBC Right Now studio on Thursday. NHL has the Stanley Cup. IndyCar has the Borg-Warner Trophy.  America’s Cup has the Auld Mug.  H1 Unlimited hydroplane racing has the Gold Cup.

    More >>
    •   