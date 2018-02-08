Bill to provide health task force for Hanford workers passes SenatePosted: Updated:
Bill to provide health task force for Hanford workers passes Senate
A task force to protect the health of workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation passed the Washington State Senate unanimously.More >>
Students aim to collect 6 million paperclips for Holocaust museum
A local middle school in Pasco just started a unit on the Holocaust, and this year they're taking a different learning approach.More >>
School bus drivers take steps in keeping their buses germ-free
With such a widespread flu season this year, school districts are doing what they can to keep students and staff safe.More >>
TBT: 1st Winter Olympics start in 1924 in Chamonix, France
For this week's Throwback Thursday, we thought we'd take you back to 1924 for the first Winter Olympics in Chamonix, France.More >>
Milton-Freewater residents affected by flooding are denied legal action
Some people living near Milton-Freewater are seeing a lot more of the Walla Walla River than they would like to.More >>
Gyms and germs: how local gyms are preventing the spread of the flu virus
Right now we're in the middle of the worst flu season on record in the Tri-Cities, which is why it's so important to try to do everything we can to keep those everyday places we go to clean.More >>
Stanfield plant receives 3 odor violations in 5 days
The company running the dog food plant in Stanfield, 3D Idapro, was issued 3 odor citations.More >>
Kombucha bar in Kennewick boasts 30 flavors
Today, annual sales of kombucha are at over $500 million and it's considered a growing trend that's likely to stick around.More >>
Trophies featured at this year's H1 Unlimited annual Champion's Gala
Three hydroplane racing trophies are at the NBC Right Now studio on Thursday. NHL has the Stanley Cup. IndyCar has the Borg-Warner Trophy. America’s Cup has the Auld Mug. H1 Unlimited hydroplane racing has the Gold Cup.More >>
CRIME STOPPERS: Ashlea A. Fraker
Kennewick Police and Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers are looking for an Ashlea A. Fraker.More >>
