TBT: 1st Winter Olympics start in 1924 in Chamonix, France

CHAMONIX, FRANCE - For this week's Throwback Thursday, we thought we'd take you back to 1924 for the first Winter Olympics in Chamonix, France. A group of French organizers put together a week of Winter Olympic games held in association with the Summer games already underway.

The final go-ahead for holding a separate cycle of Olympic Winter Games, however, did not come from the International Olympic Committee until 1925, and it would take until 1926 for the winter sports week to be retroactively designated as the first Olympic Winter Games.

The tradition of holding the Winter Olympics in the same year as the Summer Olympics would continue until 1992, then the current schedule of every few years became the norm.

The opening date in France was January 25, 1924, and the closing date was February 5. 16 nations competed in 16 events.