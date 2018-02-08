Students aim to collect 6 million paperclips for Holocaust museum

PASCO, WA - A local middle school in Pasco just started a unit on the Holocaust, and this year they're taking a different learning approach.

Reporter Karly Tinsley talked with the McLoughlin Middle School teacher who's using paperclips to give her students a visual aide on just how many lives were lost.

Jennifer Wakeman's students wanted to try something special. Their goal is to collect 6 million paperclips for the school's Holocaust museum on March 7, and so far they've collected just under 250,000.

Wakeman knows this is no easy task, so realistically they're trying to get one and a half million to represent the children that died.

Even though the collection of paperclips seems lighthearted, Wakeman says her students understand the weight this visual representation carries.

"It's sad to see that, but it's interesting to see my kids react to it," Wakeman said. "Because not only have they learned about it, but they really understand the impact that the Holocaust had."

And if they don't reach their goal, they plan to continue this on into next year. But to help them collect as many as possible, they will have a booth at the Americans game on Saturday so you can bring in either paperclips or money to donate to them.

You can buy a box of 10,000 paperclips at Staples for a little over $5. And if you can't make it to the Americans game, you can drop some off at the McLoughlin Middle School front office anytime.