School bus drivers take steps in keeping their buses germ-free

FINLEY, WA - With such a widespread flu season this year, school districts are doing what they can to keep students and staff safe.

Finley School District bus drivers are taking a proactive approach to fight this season's harsh flu and keep everyone as healthy as possible.

School buses can be a prime hiding ground for germs because of temperature, the amount of people coming and going, and all the different surface areas...which is why it's so important to keep them as clean as possible.

"[It's] really hard, you have so many different people from so many different lifestyles coming into one confined area," said Richard Porter, Finley School District Transportation Supervisor.

The drivers are doing what they can to keep their buses clean and germ-free. They have easy access to disinfectant wipes and use them to wipe down their buses at the start and at the end of their shifts.

"It's basically their office; they're in charge of keeping it in good working order and they're taking a real proactive role in that by keeping it clean, keeping it disinfected for the health of the students as well as their own," Porter said.

The drivers also have masks available to them that they can wear or hand out to students that may be coughing or sneezing a lot.

"It's a hard environment to really take care of, so we're really relying on our drivers," said Porter. "We have a wonderful staff here. We've provided some equipment for them."

The Finley School District is also in the process of creating a guide for students and families to help them better understand when it would be a good idea to stay home from school.

"We're starting our proactive approach to really get it hammered in because we're still not quite at the peak of the flu season, so we want to make sure we stay on top of it."