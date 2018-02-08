Gyms and germs: how local gyms are preventing the spread of the flu virus

KENNEWICK, WA - Right now we're in the middle of the worst flu season on record in the Tri-Cities, which is why it's so important to try to do everything we can to keep those everyday places we go to clean. We spoke with one local gym who says they're working hard to prevent the spread of the virus.

We stopped by Gold's Gym in Kennewick to see if they've been taking any extra precautions for this record-breaking flu season. Megan Hoffman is the operations manager at Gold's, and she says they've added a lot of maintenance and cleaning hours to make sure they get those gym germs that are lurking around.

She says wiping down your equipment after you use it isn’t just a common courtesy. Doctors say that's the number one rule gym goers should follow if they want to stay healthy. So while you're doing your part at the gym, so are the staff members.

"We also ask our front desk to do extra walk-throughs and more thorough walk-throughs," said Hoffman. "They check for sanitizer, they check for paper towels, they make sure that things are wiped down and that things are a little more clean."

The CDC says this season has seen the highest number of flu-related hospitalizations in the last eight years.

Although wiping down sweaty gym equipment is important, health experts say the flu vaccine is still the best defense against getting sick. You can get yours at local pharmacies, clinics and through your health care provider.