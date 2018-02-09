Flying with Emotional Support AnimalsPosted: Updated:
Flying with Emotional Support Animals
NBC RIGHT NOW- Under the Air Carrier Access Act (ACAA) an Emotional Support Animal, is any animal that can provide therapeutic and emotional comfort, companionship and affection to their owner.More >>
CWU students share Wildcat pride with High School Musical flash mob
When High School Musical premiered on the Disney Channel in 2006, it instantly created a frenzy with millions of kids across the country who watched it.More >>
Most prominent flu strain affecting our community
The flu continues to impact the lives of many nationwide, but did you know there are different strains of the flu?More >>
Kombucha bar in Kennewick boasts 30 flavors
Today, annual sales of kombucha are at over $500 million and it's considered a growing trend that's likely to stick around.More >>
Arraignment postponed for Yakima rapist
A 29-year-old man is sitting in the Yakima County Jail for rape charges in a case prosecutors are calling horrific. The victim in this case - a 12-year-old girl.More >>
Criminals who crashed into a ditch twice make first court appearance
On Wednesday afternoon, the two men who Yakima Sheriff's deputies say crashed two vehicles in Moxee yesterday morning made their first court appearance.More >>
Health centers unite and wear red to support funding reinstatement
Nationwide, community health centers are waiting on Congress to reinstate their funding.More >>
Yakima City Council meets to discuss central plaza project
Construction of the Yakima Central Plaza is still months away, but the City Council is getting closer to starting the controversial project.More >>
Northwest Harvest receives large donation of beef
Washington Beef LLC, located in Toppenish, WA , is donating 10,000 pounds of ground beef and over 9,000 pounds of beef patties to Northwest Harvest's Yakima Distribution Center.More >>
Workshops available for parents to help their kids prepare for kindergarten
Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland School Districts are all offering parents a chance to attend workshops that will give them the necessary tools to prepare their kids for kindergarten.More >>
