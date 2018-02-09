Kennewick shooting suspect arrested, also wanted for homicide out of Mexico

KENNEWICK, WA – On Wednesday, the U.S. Marshals Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force arrested Jesus Guillermo ‘Memo’ Salas-Rubio in Spokane, Washington.

Salas-Rubio, 31, was wanted by Washington State Department of Corrections and the Kennewick Police Department in connection with a shooting that took place the evening of Jan. 22 at the Baymont Inn in Kennewick, where a victim sustained multiple non-life threatening gunshot wounds. During the investigation Salas-Rubio was identified as the suspect. In addition to the Jan. 22 incident, Salas-Rubio was also wanted on a Washington State Department of Corrections warrant stemming from a prior shooting conviction, and he had an outstanding warrant for homicide out of Mexico. The Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force, which includes Kennewick PD and Washington DOC, adopted the case.

On the evening of Feb. 6, investigators developed information that Salas-Rubio was in the Spokane area. Task force members of the Richland and Spokane offices conducted surveillance at a location in Spokane Valley, Washington, and ultimately arrested Salas-Rubio, who was a passenger in a vehicle. A handgun was seized during the arrest.

Salas-Rubio was booked into Spokane County Jail on his warrants and Mexican officials were notified that he was in custody.

U.S. Marshal Craig Thayer said the apprehension of Salas-Rubio underscores again the value, and effectiveness of the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force in removing violent criminals from the streets and making Washington’s communities safer.