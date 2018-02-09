5 children injured after vehicle rollover in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, WA (AP) - Authorities say five children were hurt when a truck rolled over in Kennewick.

An unlicensed 17-year-old girl was driving a 2005 Toyota Tundra pickup Thursday afternoon near 95 Private Road SE, about a half-mile north of that road's intersection with Badger Canyon Road.

Benton Sheriff's Lt. Erik Magnuson says the teen picked up passengers, with some standing on the running boards of the truck as she drove.

Magnuson says she lost control of the truck and rolled it and that at least two people were trapped beneath the vehicle.

Magnuson says those injured range from 8 to 17 years old. At least one of the children was critically injured and flown to a hospital in Richland.

Authorities are investigating.