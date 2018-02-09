5 children injured after vehicle rollover in KennewickPosted: Updated:
PNNL building under demolition after trace amounts of contamination
A building on the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory's campus has shown small traces of radioactive contamination.More >>
New Wine Village celebrates grand opening
After months under construction, The Columbia Gardens Urban Wine and Artisan Village opened up today.More >>
Sentence hearing date set for local man who killed his toddler son
A local man is going to prison for killing his son back in 2014.More >>
5 children injured after vehicle rollover in Kennewick
Authorities say five children were hurt when a truck rolled over in Kennewick.More >>
Bill to provide health task force for Hanford workers passes Senate
A task force to protect the health of workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation passed the Washington State Senate unanimously.More >>
Students aim to collect 6 million paperclips for Holocaust museum
A local middle school in Pasco just started a unit on the Holocaust, and this year they're taking a different learning approach.More >>
School bus drivers take steps in keeping their buses germ-free
With such a widespread flu season this year, school districts are doing what they can to keep students and staff safe.More >>
TBT: 1st Winter Olympics start in 1924 in Chamonix, France
For this week's Throwback Thursday, we thought we'd take you back to 1924 for the first Winter Olympics in Chamonix, France.More >>
Milton-Freewater residents affected by flooding are denied legal action
Some people living near Milton-Freewater are seeing a lot more of the Walla Walla River than they would like to.More >>
Gyms and germs: how local gyms are preventing the spread of the flu virus
Right now we're in the middle of the worst flu season on record in the Tri-Cities, which is why it's so important to try to do everything we can to keep those everyday places we go to clean.More >>
