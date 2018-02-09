Olympic Zone Show clips on Feb. 8

Olympic Zone Show / Thursday, Feb. 8

Maame Biney 's life-long journey to PyeongChang: Take a look at Team USA's Maame Biney's journey to being the first African American woman to make the women's short track team.

Watch here: http://www.nbcolympics.com/video/maame-biney-s-life-long-journey-pyeongchang

Sarah Schleper ready to represent her new country: Sarah Schleper, 38-year-old mother of two, competed for the U.S. at four Olympics, most recently in 2010. She is now competing for Mexico.

Watch here: http://www.nbcolympics.com/video/sarah-schleper-ready-represent-her-new-country

Curling is all in the family for the Hamilton siblings: The Hamilton siblings don't let their sibling rivalries get in the way when it comes to curling.

Watch here: http://www.nbcolympics.com/video/curling-all-family-hamilton-siblings

Eat your way through South Korea: Korean food has strong ties to South Korea's culture and history.

Watch here: https://www.nbcolympics.com/video/eat-your-way-through-south-korea

Three U.S. soldiers represent country in Olympic bobsled: The military and the sport of bobsled might seem different, but not by much for these three soldiers representing the U.S. in PyeongChang.

Watch here: https://www.nbcolympics.com/video/three-us-soldiers-represent-country-olympic-bobsled

Julia Mancuso checks out the snow festival in PyeongChang: On this episode of Best in Snow, Julia Mancuso checks out the snow festival in PyeongChang which features snow and ice sculptures.