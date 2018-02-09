Ken Wade announced as Ellensburg's new police chief

ELLENSBURG, WA - Today, City Manager John Akers announced Ken Wade will be the City of Ellensburg's Police Chief subject to a final police chief background check, which is currently underway. Ken has 29 years of experience in law enforcement, most recently 3 years with the City of Ellensburg as Police Administrative Captain.

Captain Wade will lead the Police Department of 29 commissioned officers and 11 non-commissioned staff, and manage an annual budget of $5.8 million.

"I am pleased to announce Captain Wade's appointment," said Akers. "He rose to the top in the interview process, and I am confident of his ability to lead the department into the future."

Captain Wade served with the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office as a reserve officer before staring his career as a tropper with the Washington State Patrol. During his time with WSP, he rose from trooper, to sergeant, then lieutenant. Over the course of 29 years of law enforcement work, Captain Wade has served as Criminal Investigations Supervisor, Narcotics Task Force Supervisor, Training Division Assistant Commander, Assistant Commander of the Field Operations Bureau, and Administrative Captain.

"I was born and raised in Ellensburg where I graduated from Ellensburg High School. I am a third-generation Kittitas County resident," Captain Wade said. "I was first introduced to police work through my uncles, Don Morrison and Wayne Chandler, who both were officers of the Ellensburg Police Department."

Captain Wade will start his new role as Ellensburg's Police Chief upon completion of an extensive background check.