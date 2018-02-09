14-year-old in jail after leading cops on pursuit, possession of firearm

WAPATO, WA – On February 8, 2018, at 10:00 am, a Yakima County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in a vehicle pursuit while trying to stop a car speeding 83 mph in a 55 mph zone on US Hwy 97 milepost 73.

The vehicle continued evading law enforcement eastbound on US Hwy 97 with speeds up to 120 mph. The driver of the vehicle was overtaking other cars on the roadway, swerving within its lane, and passing cars and semi-trucks in the left and right lanes. The pursuit entered the City of Wapato and came to an end when the driver crashed into a shed at the end of a residential dead-end street.

The 14-year-old male juvenile driver from Yakima was arrested and booked into the Yakima County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of Attempting to Elude a Pursuing Police Vehicle and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

Our office was assisted by the Wapato Police Department, the Violent Crimes Task Force, and the Yakama Nation Tribal Police. No injuries were reported.