2018 Cinema Latino

Event Location: Capitol Theater 4th Street Theater - 19 S 3rd St, Yakima, WA

Event Date: Feb. 27 - March 3

Time of the Event: 6 pm; other times

Film Schedule: (Tickets required – doors open at 6 pm each night) Tuesday, Feb. 27: • Flight of the Butterflies • Pele: Birth of a Legend Wednesday, Feb. 28: • The Year My Parents Went On Vacation (subtitled) Thursday, March 1: • The Two Escobars Ticket prices are $5 for students, $10 for adults, or $25 for all three nights. Call 509.853.2787 to secure your tickets. Film Schedule: (Free) Friday, March 2: • Mujeres Con Pelotas (subtitled), hosted at Yakima Valley College, 1 pm Saturday, March 3: • Atletico San Pancho (subtitled), hosted at SOZO Sports Complex, 3 pm