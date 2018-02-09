Yakima firefighters honor late retired Captain BurtonPosted: Updated:
Yakima firefighters honor late retired Captain Burton
Fire officials in Yakima have come together to honor the death of retired Captain Robert Burton.More >>
14-year-old in jail after leading cops on pursuit, possession of firearm
On February 8, 2018, at 10:00 am, a Yakima County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in a vehicle pursuit while attempting to stop a car speeding 83 MPH in a 55 MPH zone on US Hwy 97 milepost 73.More >>
Ken Wade announced as Ellensburg's new police chief
Today, City Manager John Akers announced Ken Wade will be the City of Ellensburg's Police Chief subject to a final police chief background check, which is currently underway.More >>
Yakama Nation Tribal Council declares public safety crisis
People engaged in unlawful activities on Yakama lands are on official notice through a Yakama Nation Tribal Council Resolution that could result in immediate exclusion, jail time, fines, suspension of all Treaty-reserved hunting, fishing and gathering rights, and banishment from the Yakama Nation with forfeiture of per capita payments.More >>
Flying with Emotional Support Animals
NBC RIGHT NOW- Under the Air Carrier Access Act (ACAA) an Emotional Support Animal, is any animal that can provide therapeutic and emotional comfort, companionship and affection to their owner.More >>
CWU students share Wildcat pride with High School Musical flash mob
When High School Musical premiered on the Disney Channel in 2006, it instantly created a frenzy with millions of kids across the country who watched it.More >>
Most prominent flu strain affecting our community
The flu continues to impact the lives of many nationwide, but did you know there are different strains of the flu?More >>
Kombucha bar in Kennewick boasts 30 flavors
Today, annual sales of kombucha are at over $500 million and it's considered a growing trend that's likely to stick around.More >>
Arraignment postponed for Yakima rapist
A 29-year-old man is sitting in the Yakima County Jail for rape charges in a case prosecutors are calling horrific. The victim in this case - a 12-year-old girl.More >>
Criminals who crashed into a ditch twice make first court appearance
On Wednesday afternoon, the two men who Yakima Sheriff's deputies say crashed two vehicles in Moxee yesterday morning made their first court appearance.More >>
