Sentence hearing date set for local man who killed his toddler son

KENNEWICK, WA - A local man is going to prison for killing his son back in 2014. The toddler's father - 35-year-old Mario Torres - pleaded guilty in court to charges of first degree manslaughter.

On December 23, 2014, the toddler's mother found the boy unresponsive and medics immediately took him by air to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. A doctor declared the boy brain-dead a couple of days later, and eventually he was removed from life support.

Court documents show Torres abused the toddler multiple times. Injuries included a broken arm, a broken leg, head trauma, and more...all of which Torres initially tried to cover up and even told his 11-year-old son to not say anything about what happened.

Torres is scheduled to appear in court on March 16 for his sentence hearing.