PNNL building under demolition after trace amounts of contamination

RICHLAND, WA - A building on the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory's campus has shown small traces of radioactive contamination.

The building is the Research Technology Laboratory, and it once had work with radiation done inside. The research lab actually had people working in it until just last year.

Now, contractors are using a machine to go in and grind out the floor where radioactivity had been found.

"Among the many research projects that were done here over the years, some involved radiological materials, very small amounts, not large amounts," said Greg Koller, PNNL spokesperson, "and as part of the remediation process our contractor is making sure those are properly disposed of; they have a lot of experience doing this kind of work and we have a lot of confidence that they're doing it correctly."

Koller tells us the main reason for the building's demolition is because it's out-of-date...it's just not modern enough for their research.

Smaller outbuildings with no contamination were brought down in November. The demolition of the lab is expected to be done this spring.