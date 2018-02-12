Meth dealer sentenced to 235 months in prison

SPOKANE, WA - 49-year-old Daniel Woolem of Moxee was sentenced to 235 months in prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine and for Distribution of Methamphetamine. The prison term is to be followed by five years of court supervision after he is released from federal prison.

According to information disclosed during court proceedings, in July 2015 a task force was created to investigate suspected drug trafficking organizations operating within Yakima County. During the investigation, law enforcement learned that Woolem was selling meth out of his residence in Moxee as well as supplying street level drug dealers with meth. Officers obtained multiple photographs of Woolem meeting with street level drug dealers at his house.

On October 26, 2016, a search warrant was executed at the Woolem home, where officers found an elaborate security system, multiple firearms, loaded magazines, a suppressor, a bump stock, and drug paraphernalia.

In August 2017, the case went to trial. Multiple witnesses testified concerning personal observations of Woolem selling meth at his home, and the jury was provided with evidence obtained during the investigation. Woolem testified that he never sold drugs and that he was essentially a Good Samaritan who assisted the less fortunate. Woolem described how he occasionally would bring homeless people from Walmart to his home to bathe, and that he would provide them with food, cigarettes, and other items. On August 24, 2017, the jury found him guilty of all the charges.

At the February 7, 2017 sentencing hearing, United States District Judge Stanley A. Bastian observed that Woolem lied when he testified under oath, which resulted in an obstruction of justice enhancement. Judge Bastian determined that it was clear Woolem had a leadership role in the distribution of meth. It was based, in part, on Woolem's obstruction of justice and leadership role that resulted in the 235-month term of imprisonment and five years of court supervision following release from federal prison.

Joseph A. Harrington, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, stated, "I commend the law enforcement officers who worked on this case. Their seamless partnership resulted in the successful outcome in this matter. The United States Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Washington is, and will continue to be, committed to prosecuting aggressively and seeking appropriate punishment for offenders who distribute drugs in this District."