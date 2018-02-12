Trump administration proposes $230M cut for Hanford

SPOKANE, WA (AP) - The Trump administration is proposing a $230 million cut in cleanup spending at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation in fiscal 2019.

The budget request released on Monday cuts $61 million from the budget for Hanford's Office of River Protection, and $169 million from the U.S. Department of Energy's Richland Operations Office.

The two offices would receive about $2.1 billion combined for the fiscal year.

Hanford for decades made plutonium for nuclear weapons. The site near Richland is now engaged in cleaning up a huge volume of radioactive and hazardous wastes left over from plutonium production.

Critics have said Hanford's budget must be dramatically increased to some $3 billion a year to achieve legal cleanup milestones.

Nationwide, the budget calls for spending $6.6 billion on environmental cleanup of Cold War wastes.