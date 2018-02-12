Level III sex offender residence notification: Demetrius A. Graves

PASCO, WA - The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is notifying the community of a level III sex offender's registration as transient in Pasco, WA.

Demetrius A. Graves's date of birth is 10/02/1978. He is an African-American male, 5'07", 175 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

He is currently residing as a transient in Pasco, WA.

Graves was convicted in 2014 of Indecent Exposure with Sexual Motivation in Walla Walla County.

The treatment of sexual offenders does not guarantee they will or will not commit another offense. This information is provided in accordance with RCW 4.24.550. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has no legal authority to direct where a sex offender may live. Unless court ordered restrictions exist, the offender is constitutionally free to live wherever he chooses. Citizen abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate, or harass registered sex offenders will not be tolerated. Such abuse could end our ability to do community notifications. The Sexual Assault Response Center is available 24 hours a day to provide advocacy, information, referrals, and crisis intervention for victims of sexual violence. Please give them a call for support or information pertaining to sexual assault at 374-5391.

For additional information and safety tips regarding registered sex offenders in your area log into the Franklin County Web site at www.co.franklin.wa.us

If you have questions or concerns, please contact the Franklin County Sex Offender Registration Office at 509-545-3527 - Mon. thru Fri. 9:00am – 3:30 pm