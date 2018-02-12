Fitness class works together to buy new prosthetic leg for dedicated member

RICHLAND, WA - Today is like any other day for Cassi Juell. Or so she thinks. She laces up her running shoes and gets ready to take an Orange Theory class with the rest of the participants.

She works just as hard as the others in the class, despite having a prosthetic leg. Something you would never know unless Juell lifted up her pant leg.

It will be ten years in March since Juell lost part of her leg in a car accident. She spent two months in the hospital afterwards, struggling to grasp why this had to happen to her. Juell said at first losing her leg took a toll on her physical strength, but then it hit her mentally.

But now here she is, determined to not let it hold her back.

Juell started seeing some amazing changes after starting classes at Orange Theory. She can now run a mile nonstop, something she never thought she'd achieve.

However, there are still some bumps in the road. Juell's prosthetic isn't made for intense physical activity, often leaving her bleeding or with sores.

So that's where her Orange Theory family stepped in. They hosted four donation classes that members could donate a dollar per splat point they earned until finally the funds were raised to buy her a brand new athletic prosthetic.

Friends and family flew out for the big reveal that left Juell in tears.

"I don't really know what possibilities are out there," she said. "I just want to get out and try it."

Now there truly is nothing holding her back.