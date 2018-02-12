Fatal car crashes are more common on April 20

UNITED STATES - Drivers in the U.S. are more likely to be in a fatal car crash on April 20.

4-20 has become an unofficial holiday where people gather to celebrate - and smoke - marijuana. But it can also be a dangerous day on the roads.

A new study shows there is a 12 percent increase in the risk of a deadly accident on April 20. That's 142 deaths over 25 years.

Experts are encouraging the use of public transportation or designated drivers during 4-20 celebrations.