Morning exercise is very beneficial for kids, study shows - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Morning exercise is very beneficial for kids, study shows

Posted: Updated:

MASSACHUSETTS - Getting kids moving in the morning can help their minds and bodies. 

Researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital studied elementary and middle school students who took part in a before-school exercise program.

After 12 weeks, the children showed improvements in their body weight. They also felt happier, had more energy, and were more engaged in their schoolwork. 

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures