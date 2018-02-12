Level III sex offender residence notification: John Marvin Hedges

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is releasing the following information pursuant to RCW 4.24.550, which authorizes law enforcement agencies to inform the public of a sex offender release when, in the discretion of the agency, the release of information will enhance public safety and protection.

The individuals who appear on such notifications have been convicted of a sex offense that requires registration with the Sheriff's Office in the county of their residence. Further, their previous criminal history places them in a classification level which reflects the potential to reoffend.

This individual has served the sentenced imposed on them by the courts. HE IS NOT WANTED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT AT THIS TIME. THIS NOTIFICATION IS NOT INTENDED TO INCREASE FEAR; RATHER IT IS YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE'S BELIEF THAT AN INFORMED PUBLIC IS A SAFER PUBLIC.

Law enforcement has no legal authority to direct where a sex offender may or may not live. Unless court ordered restrictions exist, this offender is constitutionally free to live wherever he chooses.

John Marvin Hedges is 46 years old, Caucasian, with brown hair and grey eyes. His new residence is in the 400 block of N 1st Street, Yakima, WA 98901.

Hedges was convicted on April 2, 1997 of Rape in the First Degree.