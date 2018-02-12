Port of Benton supports expansion of Chukar Cherry Company in Prosser

PROSSER, WA - The Port of Benton Commission recently approved construction of $1.8 million for 12,000 sq. ft. of new production space to support expansion of Chukar Cherry Company located at the Prosser Airport on Wine County Road. A grant recently provide by HAIFEC for $100,000 will be used to support the project.

Chukar Cherry Company is a key employer in the Prosser area producing value-added agricultural products such as dried cherries, chocolate confections and cherry sauces from locally grown cherries. Chukar Cherries’ expansion needs are due to new business lines to support growth and retention of 55 FTE, and 5-10 new jobs being created; during production season that grows to 150 with this expansion that number will increase 10-20% as well.

Currently, their space constraints have resulted in a second retail store located at the Port of Benton’s Wine & Food Park (2,400 sq. ft. temporary) in order to provide more room for production until the new production space can be completed.

The Port of Benton has been a key partner with Chukar since they began their business is 1988. “We are pleased to see the growth and success of their company”, said Scott D. Keller, PPM® Executive Director for the Port of Benton. Chukar currently leases over 16,440 sq. ft. of building on two acres of land from the Port of Benton, this expansion will take place within the same area. Tim Oten of Chukar stated, “Thank you to the Port of Benton for their ongoing support and working with us to make this happen!”

Banlin Construction will oversee construction and the building is scheduled to be completed late August 2018.