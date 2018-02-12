Drugs and a gun found at an in-house daycarePosted: Updated:
Drugs and a gun found at an in-house daycare
On Thursday, the DEA found drugs and guns at a daycare center in Yakima.
Level III sex offender residence notification: John Marvin Hedges
Hedges was convicted on April 2, 1997 of Rape in the First Degree.
Yakima Fire Chief, Deputy Chief to retire this month
Two Yakima firefighters with more than 70 years of combined experience will retire this month.
Meth dealer sentenced to 235 months in prison
49-year-old Daniel Woolem of Moxee was sentenced to 235 months in prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine and for Distribution of Methamphetamine.
Yakima firefighters honor late retired Captain Burton
Fire officials in Yakima have come together to honor the death of retired Captain Robert Burton.
14-year-old in jail after leading cops on pursuit, possession of firearm
On February 8, 2018, at 10:00 am, a Yakima County Sheriff's Office deputy was involved in a vehicle pursuit while attempting to stop a car speeding 83 MPH in a 55 MPH zone on US Hwy 97 milepost 73.
Ken Wade announced as Ellensburg's new police chief
Today, City Manager John Akers announced Ken Wade will be the City of Ellensburg's Police Chief subject to a final police chief background check, which is currently underway.
Yakama Nation Tribal Council declares public safety crisis
People engaged in unlawful activities on Yakama lands are on official notice through a Yakama Nation Tribal Council Resolution that could result in immediate exclusion, jail time, fines, suspension of all Treaty-reserved hunting, fishing and gathering rights, and banishment from the Yakama Nation with forfeiture of per capita payments.
Flying with Emotional Support Animals
NBC RIGHT NOW- Under the Air Carrier Access Act (ACAA) an Emotional Support Animal, is any animal that can provide therapeutic and emotional comfort, companionship and affection to their owner.
CWU students share Wildcat pride with High School Musical flash mob
When High School Musical premiered on the Disney Channel in 2006, it instantly created a frenzy with millions of kids across the country who watched it.
