Drugs and a gun found at an in-house daycare

YAKIMA, WA - On Thursday, the DEA found drugs and a gun at a daycare center in Yakima.

The DEA went into Little Bear Day Care on Thursday, which runs out of a home on 8th Street and Arlington Street in Yakima. They were looking for 21-year-old Salvador Orozco Urena.

During the house search, agents found a gun and pills that were thrown out of a window. Agents also said that as they were in the house, parents were still dropping off their children for the day.

One neighbor says he did notice police around the house Thursday morning, but has never seen or heard anything from those who live there. A local mother tells us this isn't the first time she's heard about something like this happening and that it is about time something gets done.

"It's alarming and I think it's negligence on behalf of the government," said Liliana Chaidez. "It should not be so easy to have a license for a daycare."

Urena is a two-time convicted felon and is not allowed to own a gun. He is also unemployed but had $2,600 in cash on him when he was arrested. He told agents he was planning on leaving to Mexico that day and that is why he had the cash in his wallet.

The daycare is licensed with the state under the name of Urena's mother, and as of now she is not involved in the investigation.

We will have more information on the case by Friday, when Urena is expected to be in court for his arraignment.