Benton-Franklin Health District holding car seat safety session

KENNEWICK, WA - If you're a new parent, grandparent or just someone who drives kids around, listen up! It may be time to take a car seat safety course, or at least get a refresher.

Kathleen Cooke from the Benton-Franklin Health District says the number one cause of death for children is car accidents, which are preventable. Here are some top tips every parent should know when buckling up their kids.

"We are going to start with 'is the child in the right seat, is the car seat facing the right direction, is it recalled, has it expired, and then is the car seat itself installed properly," said Cooke.

Benton-Franklin Health District is holding car seat safety session this Wednesday, February 14.

If you're interested in signing up for a class you can call 460-4214 to make an appointment.