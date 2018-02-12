36-year-old Prosser woman accused of fatally shooting friend after argument

PROSSER, WA - Benton County Sheriff's deputies say the fatal shooting happened at a house near the Prosser Airport on North River Road.

36-year-old Amy Brown is accused of shooting and killing 35-year-old Amanda Hill, after the two women were arguing outside the house.

When police got there they started CPR, but it was too late and Hill was pronounced dead.

Deputies booked Brown into the Benton County Jail. Today we spoke with Amanda's aunt, Pamela Grant, and she told us her and all of her family are besides themselves. She says Hill was a loving mother of her shining star.

"They're just besides themselves," Grant said. "I mean, this is just so shocking and unexpected and devastating. She shot Amanda not once but twice, and then held her in her arms until she died, and that's just blown all of us away."

The case is still being investigated, but what we know is that Brown's bail has been set at $100,000.

Official charges won't come until Wednesday, but for the time being Brown is on hold for 72 hours for murder.