Early morning fire destroys family of 9's home, kills 5 dogs

YAKIMA, WA - A house fire this morning left the home destroyed and several pets dead.

A family of nine woke up to flames coming from the back of their house early Tuesday morning, but all of them are thankful to be alive.

Fire officials responded to the house fire around 2 am this morning on the corner of 29th Avenue and Viola Avenue in Yakima. All nine people who lived there made it out alive, including two infants of 8 and 10 months.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but firefighters did say there was a large amount of gun ammunition in the back causing loud noises. Fire crews also say they did not hear any functioning smoke alarms.

"The family was extremely lucky to get out of the home," said Jeff Pfaff, PIO for Yakima Police Department. "Functioning smoke alarms could have alerted the family sooner, potentially preventing injuries and notifying fire crews earlier."

Unfortunately the family lost all five of their dogs.

"I remember just booking out of the front door and trying to get out to safety and calling 9-1-1 for help," said Bailey Kirby, one of the family members. "We unfortunately lost our dogs, we were unable to save them. My dad tried to go back and get some of the dogs; he was unfortunately hurt."

Kirby's father and another family member were taken to a local hospital and are okay. In a Facebook post, Kirby says the family is still trying to process what happened. As of now, the Red Cross has reached out to the family and is trying to help them.

If anyone would like to help, they can drop off donations at Old Town Gateway Assembly Church, 3410 1st Street, Union Gap, WA 98903.

