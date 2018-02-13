MUST WATCH: Chloe Kim lands back-to-back 1080s, wins Olympic gold

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA - With the victory already secure, Chloe Kim landed her signature back-to-back 1080s on her third and final run to win gold in women's snowboard halfpipe.

The 17-year-old lived up to all the hype in her Olympic debut and won the gold medal in halfpipe with a score of 98.25. Kim was the last to ride in the first run, and, despite the wait, was able to take all the pressure off herself.

In her first run, she landed a backside air, frontside 1080, cab 720, frontside 900, McTwist and frontside inverted 720. It earned her a 93.75 and gave her a huge lead over the rest of the group.

Over the final two runs, the field tried to match Kim, but many couldn’t land the frontside 1080. By the time Kim’s final run came, she knew she had already secured the gold medal. Kim went for broke anyways. She landed her signature back-to-back 1080s.

In true teenager form, Kim was back to tweeting in the middle of the final event. She let followers know she was hungry after not finishing her breakfast that morning.

Watch the video here: http://www.nbcolympics.com/video/chloe-kim-lands-back-back-1080s-wins-olympic-gold